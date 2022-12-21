Jared Goff on Jameson Williams: We’re moving right along, will only get better from here

Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has only played three games since being activated from the non-football injury list after his ACL rehab, so it’s not surprising that he and quarterback Jared Goff aren’t fully on the same page yet.

That much was clear on a deep pass that Goff underthrew to Williams during last Sunday’s win over the Jets. Williams was open and likely would have scored a touchdown, but the ball never got there.

Goff did hit Williams for a 41-yard touchdown in Week 14 and the quarterback said he feels like he is getting a better feel for what Williams can do as they get more time together.

“I wish I would’ve thrown it a little bit earlier,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I had to move in the pocket a little bit. That’s one missed opportunity I felt like throughout the game I was thinking about. But yeah, him and I are moving along. It’s much better than it was two weeks ago, with just understanding his speed and what he’s good at and what he likes. So yeah, we’re moving right along, and it’ll only get better from here.”

With three games left in the regular season, the Lions may not be able to maximize Williams’ contributions as a rookie but hitting on a deep ball or two wouldn’t hurt Detroit’s chances of extending their season into the playoffs.

