Jared Goff has some interviewing fun with Kirk Cousins’ son

Jared Goff is always a polite and introspective interviewee. The Lions quarterback is comfortable handling questions during press conferences.

But how can Goff handle the pressure of being interviewed by the (adorable) son of an NFC North rival quarterback throwing out some unusual questions?

Goff proved amiable and informative, of course.

The NFL filmed Cooper Cousins, the son of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, interviewing some players at the 2023 Pro Bowl. Goff was one of the featured subjects in the clip from the NFL Network.

We learned what Goff likes to eat before games, his bedtime and his best friend, thanks to some questions from Cooper Cousins that those of us in the Lions media probably wouldn’t ask. It’s a fun little segment worthy of your watching.

.@KirkCousins8’s son Cooper Cousins was asking all the hard-hitting questions during the Pro Bowl 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vEUrvz4drc — NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2023

