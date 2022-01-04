Jared Goff “hopeful” to play in season finale

Lions quarterback Jared Goff hasn’t played since defeating the Cardinals in Week 15. He was out while on the COVID-19 list for the team’s matchup against Atlanta in Week 16 and then missed Sunday’s loss to Seattle with a knee injury.

But things could change this week as Goff looks to get back on the field for the season finale against Green Bay.

In a Tuesday interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Goff said he had a “good” workout to test the knee on Tuesday but would have to see how things continue to progress throughout the week.

“Last week was leaning a little bit the other way from 50-50, and as the week went on just didn’t really progress fast enough,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Was hopeful, but this week is a little bit more hopeful, but we’ll see.”

Goff noted that Detroit’s staff told him that he has to show an ability to protect himself and compete at practice.

“So during the week I plan to do that and if I can, great,” Goff said. “If I can’t, it’ll be pretty disappointing but hope to be out there.”

In his first season with the Lions, Goff has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

While the Packers have clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the club is entering the week planning on playing their starters.

