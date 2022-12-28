Jared Goff had himself a great December with the Lions

The calendar is about to turn to January of 2023. Hopefully, the change in month from December doesn’t slow down Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff had a fantastic December. In leading the Lions to a 3-1 record, Goff put up some very impressive numbers:

106-of-160 passes, 66.3 percent completions, for 1,277 yards, 9 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a QB Rating of 109.3

Related

Jared Goff wins the FedEx Air Player of the Week honor

Per the Lions’ PR department, those figures rank Goff among the December elite around the NFL. Goff was in the top three quarterbacks in the league in December in the following metrics:

INTs thrown – 1st

300-yard passing games – tied for 1st

QB Rating – 2nd

Passing yards – 2nd

Passing 1st downs – 2nd

Completion of 25+ yards – tied for 3rd

That’s a great four weeks of football from the Lions quarterback.

Among all @NFL QBs in December, @Lions QB @JaredGoff16 was: – 1st in INTs (0)

– t-1st in 300-yd. games (3)

– 2nd in QB rating (109.3)

– 2nd in passing yds. (1,277)

– 2nd in passing 1st downs (68)

– t-3rd in 25+ yd. passes (9)

– t-4th in passing TDs (9)

– 5th in completions (106) pic.twitter.com/igG2QCT4kp — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire