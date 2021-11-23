Jared Goff: I have 'a great relationship' Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff refuted a CBS Sports report from the weekend that he and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn "had a very difficult time connecting" and that ultimately led to Lynn's removal as play-caller.

"I was just told about that," Goff said. "I don’t know where that came from. We have a great relationship. Me and him talk daily. I don’t know where that came from."

Lions coach Dan Campbell removed Lynn as play-caller during the team's Week 9 bye and has handled gameday headset duties himself the past two weeks.

Lynn continues to play a major role in coordinating the offense, and said last week he did not fault Campbell for taking over play-calling considering the Lions' now 0-9-1 record.

"I don’t see it as a demotion,” Lynn said. “I’ve been in Dan’s shoes, and if I was 0-8 and I need to spark my team, then as an offensive guy, I probably would’ve done the same thing, to be honest with you, and I have. I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t agree with what he did."

Campbell has said he took over play-calling in order to have a direct line of communication with Goff on the field, something only one coach is allowed on game day.

Asked what role the Goff-Lynn relationship played in his decision, Campbell said, "Somebody showed me that. That was a team source. I’d love to know who that was, 'cause it wasn’t me."

Asked to describe Goff and Lynn's relationship, Campbell said, “Fine. Yeah, it’s fine."

'Worth it'

The Lions have lost four straight Thanksgiving games and 13 of their past 17 overall, but Campbell said the organization deserves to keep its holiday tradition.

"To me, it’s special because I remember watching the Lions growing up and it was part of Thanksgiving," he said. "Like, that’s how I think of it. Win, lose or draw, I was like, 'Hey, the Lions are part of Thanksgiving just like the Cowboys are.' But I think this city deserves it."

(L-R) Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions talks to quarterback Tim Boyle #12 during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Lions have played on Thanksgiving almost annually since 1934, and the Dallas Cowboys started playing annually on the holiday in 1978.

The NFL added a third Thanksgiving game in 2006, after owners briefly considered taking the game away from the Cowboys and Lions.

"It’s easy to say, 'Well, you’re not winning games, so you shouldn’t have it anymore,'" Campbell said. "But to me, I think — well, I’m selfish, man. No, it should stay here. It’s part of the Lions and I’m the head coach. Look, we’ll make it worth it. All right, we’re going to make it worth it."

