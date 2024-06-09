Jared Goff graded in top 10 in all three throwing distances

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is noted for his decision-making prowess and his tremendous success working the middle of the field as a passer. It turns out that might be shortchangjng the praise for Goff’s throwing ability.

Pro Football Focus rated the most effective passers in three different target distance metrics. Goff was one of two quarterbacks who earned top-10 status at all three different distance ranges: under 10 yards, 10 to 19 yards, and beyond 19 yards.

The Lions leader was 7th in the short range, with a PFF grade of 79.3. In the intermediate range, Goff finished 8th at 90.8. In the deep throws, Goff came in 9th with a 92.7 mark.

Goff and Dallas’ Dak Prescott were the only QBs to earn top-10 grades in all three distances.

