Jared Goff gives Derek Carr some sage advice on changing teams as a franchise QB

Two years ago at this time, Jared Goff was still processing being part of a blockbuster trade. The Los Angeles Rams, the team that made Goff the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, sent him packing to Detroit as part of a hefty package to acquire Matthew Stafford.

After a rough start, it’s worked out pretty darn well for Goff. He earned a Pro Bowl spot this season with some inspired, efficient play in leading the Lions to a 9-8 record. At the Pro Bowl, Goff rubbed elbows with a quarterback who is about to go through the same offseason ordeal he did two years ago.

Derek Carr is on his way out from the Las Vegas Raiders. After nine seasons, four Pro Bowls and a top-3 MVP finish, the Raiders and Carr are involved in a messy divorce, one that saw their starting QB stay away from the team over the final weeks of the season.

Goff gave Carr some advice on moving on as a starting QB. Via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Goff told Carr,

“There’s definitely life on the other side,” Goff told Carr.

Goff advised Bonsignore that he talked with Carr during the Pro Bowl Games festivities.

“We had a really good talk about it earlier this week,” Goff said. “I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him.”

Carr is one of the top available quarterbacks this offseason.

