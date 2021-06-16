Jared Goff gets no respect in recent QB rankings

Jared Goff is quickly becoming the Rodney Dangerfield of NFL quarterbacks. He gets no respect, no respect at all. Just look at some of the recent quarterback rankings from national analysts.

Pro Football Focus compiled a projection based on something called the Bayesian Updating process, one that it’s just easier to read their methodology than try to explain it,

The long and the short of it: Goff does not fare well in PFF’s rankings. He sits 23rd among the 31 listed QBs, which does not include the rookie class. Goff is sandwiched between Ryan Fitzpatrick (now in Washington) and Andy Dalton (now in Chicago).

It’s a complex ranking, one that slots former Lions QB Matthew Stafford 18th and three dual-threat QBs (Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson) at the top. Goff is neither mobile nor aggressive down the field, the two traits that PFF’s system favors.

As low as that ranking might seem, at least PFF mentioned Goff. That’s more than what CBS Sports did in its listing of the top 10 QBs.

Nobody expects Goff to get a top 10 nod. But Detroit’s new QB is also absent from the “just missed” category, which is where Stafford lands. Goff is also omitted from the “next tier” and even the “maybe next year” designations.

In all, CBS lists 25 quarterbacks in its rankings without a single mention of Goff. It shows just how low the national perception of the Lions QB is right now after his inglorious departure from the Rams.

