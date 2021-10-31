Jared Goff’s fourth-and-11 throwaway should mark the end of the Jared Goff era

There are times when you read about a play, and you think it can’t possibly be as bad as it sounds. Down 24-0 to the Eagles at Ford Field, Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw the ball away… on fourth-and-11. Lions fans, already tired of watching a quarterback who can’t seem to hit open receivers under the best circumstances, let their feelings be known.

Goff throws the ball away on 4th-and-11, down by 24 and the crowd unleashes the loudest boos of the season. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 31, 2021

So, you’re thinking maybe Goff was the victim of an all-out blitz, or all his receivers were covered downfield, or there was some sort of reason for this ridiculousness.

Nope.

Goff left the pocket before he needed to, and outright missed a wide-open Kalif Raymond down the right boundary. Head coach Dan Campbell’s expression says it all.

If Jared Goff is your quarterback, you need a new quarterback. pic.twitter.com/LDNuIwz3p1 — D🎃ug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 31, 2021

This fourth-and-4 throwaway in Week 6 against the Bengals should have been a decent clue that Goff has no idea what he’s doing out there.

Not that backup David Blough is going to make anyone forget Matthew Stafford, but if you have a quarterback who’s afraid to make a throw in-bounds to any receiver in a desperate situation, well, what’s the point of even taking the field?