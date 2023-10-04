Jared Goff focused on limiting turnovers after three straight games with a pick

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw 383 consecutive passes without an interception, going from Week 9 of last year to the fourth quarter of Week 2.

But even as the Lions have started the season 3-1 winning their last two games over Atlanta and Green Bay, Goff has now thrown a pick in each of the last three weeks.

Goff said on Tuesday that he’s focused on protecting the ball.

"You just got to be smart with it," Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I’ve had three, two of them were bad throws, one was a bad decision. Try to limit the decision ones. Those are the ones that really sting. But yeah, I just got to take care of the ball better and really limit that. It’s something I’m focused on.”

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he doesn’t think Goff is pressing, noting that he’s not feeling any panic about the quarterback.

“He came up to me right after the game and he was like, ‘Look, believe me, I [know].’ He doesn’t want it to happen, but what I want more than anything is I don’t want him to go into a shell or start panicking,” Campbell said. “And he’s not, and I love that. It’s something that he’s thinking about, we’ll be on top of and the ability to overcome those, because some of those will happen.”

Through four weeks, Goff has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,029 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s averaging 7.9 yards per attempt and his passer rating stands at 98.4.

He’ll try to play a game without a turnover against the Panthers on Sunday.