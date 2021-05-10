Jared Goff fits squarely in the ‘solid’ tier of NFL quarterbacks

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as the Detroit Lions starting quarterback for at least the 2021 season. For better or for worse, it’s Goff’s show.

In the recent breakdown of starting quarterback tiers from USA TODAY, Goff and the Lions lean toward the “better” and not the “worse”. Columnist Mike Jones places Goff squarely in the middle tier, labeled “solid”. Goff and the Lions keep company with the Steelers, 49ers and others in that tier, with Jones noting,

Jared Goff has the potential to play at a high level, and he has done it before. But he also is inconsistent, and the Rams lost patience while waiting for Goff to develop further. Now, Goff will try to hit the reset button with the Lions, who passed on drafting a quarterback.

Of course Goff will always be judged in Detroit on the prism of how he compares to predecessor Matthew Stafford. The Lions’ longtime franchise QB, traded to the Rams, is firmly in the tier above Goff in the rankings here, and the commentary takes a shot at Goff in the process,

The Matthew Stafford addition should put the Rams back in Super Bowl contention. Sean McVay has an aggressive, talented veteran whom he can count on to take charge rather than freezing up as things break down around him, like Jared Goff tended to do.

The tiers place Goff and the Lions outside the top 10 and above the bottom 12, right in the middle of the NFL pack.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's versatility at wide receiver is a big asset for the Lions

