Jared Goff fine if they cut the preseason in half

If the NFL ends up shortening the preseason to two games this year, that will be fine with Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Even though that’s two more than he usually plays in anyway.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Goff was asked about the report that the preseason could be cut in half to allow teams more time to acclimate to on-field workouts after an offseason conducted virtually by COVID-19.

“Great. That’s how it should be,” Goff replied.

Of course, it doesn’t really matter, since Goff hasn’t played the last two preseasons, with coach Sean McVay preferring to protect most of his key starters.

Dividing up repetitions will be a different calculation for other teams with less settled depth charts, but it’s likely that most players would share Goff’s view.

