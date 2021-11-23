Jared Goff “felt better” Monday, leaving door open for his return Thursday

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a limited practice Monday afternoon, but he went through an extensive throwing session Monday morning. The door remains open for his return Thanksgiving Day after he missed Sunday’s game with an oblique injury.

“He felt better today, so we’re going to see where he can go,” coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He gave a couple walk-through reps and Tim (Boyle is) still preparing, so we’ll see where we are.”

Boyle completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions in his first career start, a 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Goff strained his oblique in Week 10, didn’t practice last week and threw only lightly before Sunday’s game. Goff showed Monday he’s much improved and closer to returning.

“We weren’t just playing catch like out in the backyard since it’s Thanksgiving week,” Campbell said. “We tested him. It wasn’t like, we didn’t go 40 plays or 50 throws, but yet it was enough to see how he felt. Did he have some whip on the ball? What was his comfort level? It was enough to give him some reps today for sure.”

