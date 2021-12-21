Jared Goff ‘feeling good’ but has some mild COVID-19 symptoms

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is currently on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Goff was placed on the list along with offensive tackle Matt Nelson on Monday, a day after the team’s outstanding win over the Arizona Cardinals.

It was a surprising development considering how well Goff performed. His three-TD afternoon earned Goff a spot as one of the three finalists for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week.

In an appearance Tuesday morning with Karsch and Anderson on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, Goff acknowledged he is experiencing some mild symptoms and that led to him getting tested. He also confirmed his positive test for COVID-19.

“I’m feeling good,” Goff told the hosts. “It’s pretty much a mild cold. I’m feeling fine. I had some symptoms pop up Sunday night after the game and on Monday morning I said, ‘I better make sure this is good to go’, and sure enough, I was positive (for COVID-19).”

Goff could be back for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Because Goff is vaccinated, he needs to be asymptomatic and produce a negative test, or a viral load as specified in the updated NFL protocols. The veteran quarterback is working on it.

“Rest, sleep, hydration, medicine,” Goff said. “Just take care of my body and get back to playing as soon as I can.”

The Lions did welcome RB Jamaal Williams back from the COVID-19 list on Monday.

List