Jared Goff has exclusive company in recent QB production

It didn’t manifest nearly as well as hoped in 2021, but Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff still did enough to sneak into rarefied air in the NFL QB pantheon in his first year with the team.

Goff joined Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only quarterbacks who have accrued at least 45 team wins and 20,000 passing yards in the last five combined seasons. The bulk of Goff’s productivity came with the Los Angeles Rams, as he added just three wins and 3,245 passing yards with the Lions in 2021. But that was enough to join Brady.

Goff won 45 games and passed for 20,327 yards in those five seasons.

Only two QB have 45+ wins and 20,000+ Pass Yards over the last 5 seasons ▪️Tom Brady

For those wondering where Aaron Rodgers is, the nine games the Packers QB missed in 2017 keep him just shy in the yardage department. He has 18,533 passing yards in those five seasons to go with his 49 wins. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes played just one game in 2017 so his career clock started a little later.