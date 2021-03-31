Jared Goff will earn more than any other player for the new 17th regular-season game

Jared Goff will earn more than any other player for the new 17th regular-season game. He will make an extra $1.5 million in 2021 for the 17th game thanks to his $33.5 million salary. Goff was traded by the Rams to the Lions this offseason, along with three draft picks, for Matthew Stafford

  • NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games

    The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and planning to have full stadiums for those games. America’s most popular sport also will provide more content for the broadcast partners who soon will be spending a total of about $10 billion a year on rights fees. Team owners at a virtual meeting on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased.

    Oooooh weeee! Rick and Morty is returning this June. And based on the show's season five trailer, things are going to get real weird for the Smiths. The post RICK AND MORTY Reveals Season Five Trailer and June Premiere Date appeared first on Nerdist.

    Activists say fighting anti-Asian hate and racism can mean combatting sexism and misogyny. Asian women are speaking up, is America finally listening?

    The resurgent running back, a man of myriad nicknames, said Wednesday he currently is partial to “Lombardi Lenny.” But even now, as he prepares for his second season as a Buccaneer with a regimen that includes catching 100 passes a day, Leonard Fournette is pursuing another prominent title. Starter. “It’s like college,” said Fournette, whose re-signing (to a one-year deal that could reach $4 ...

    Kentucky’s lawmakers passed a partial ban on no-knock warrants Tuesday, more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on the Black woman's home. Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times in March 2020 after being roused from sleep by police at her door during a drug raid. The case fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism and calls for demonstrators for a ban on no-knock warrants.

    “I remember purposely wearing a T-shirt that said ‘Silicone Free’ on it because I was so annoyed.”

    With QBs now expected to go with the first four picks, the Detroit Lions could land the draft's top OT, WR or TE in Round 1

    On a night when Michigan failed to make any of its final eight attempts from the field, it was Franz Wagner who struggled worst of all.

    Dunbar will be making a decision here in the coming weeks.

  • The Biden Infrastructure Plan: What You Need To Know

    President Joe Biden will formally release a $2-trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday afternoon as a two-part legislative initiative. The White House is framing the proposal under the title of “The American Jobs Plan” and is presenting it as the most significant domestic investment since President Dwight Eisenhower’s interstate highway system in the 1950s and President John F. Kennedy’s space program in the 1960s. The plan is being divided into a two-pronged approach following concerns from both Democrats and Republican on how the measure will be financed. Infrastructure Projects On Tap: The first legislative offering defines “infrastructure” as covering both property and people. Among the initiatives included in this proposal are: $621 billion for upgrading and expanding physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, railways and public transit systems; $400 billion for projects dubbed "care infrastructure" designed to expand access to home or community care for people with aging relatives and individuals with disabilities; $213 billion for addressing problems facing underserved communities by upgrading and constructing schools, VA hospitals and other public sector facilities, with an emphasis on using unionized trade workers on these projects; $180 billion for research and development in technology and climate science, including incentives for the domestic production of semiconductors, batteries and clean energy technologies; $174 billion for expanding access to electric vehicles, which include the construction of 500,000 electric vehicle stations, the electrifying of bus fleets and tax incentives and rebates to make electric vehicles more affordable; $111 billion to replace lead pipes and service lines across the nation and upgrade drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems; $100 billion for workforce development in low-income and underserved communities; $100 billion for expanding broadband internet access nationwide; and $100 billion for updating the nation’s electric grid. Related Link: 4 Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Biden's Trillion-Dollar Proposal Who Pays For This? The second aspect of the Biden proposal is titled “The Made in America Tax Plan,” which will overhaul portions of the U.S. tax code related to businesses and high-income individuals. One of the main priorities in this aspect of the plan is raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a partial reversal of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax reform initiative, which lowered the rate from 35% to 21%. The plan is also expected to impose a global minimum tax on profits from foreign organizations, increase capital gains taxes for affluent Americans and reimpose the pre-Trump individual rate of 39.6% for individuals earning more than $400,000 per year. Furthermore, the updates to the tax code will be designed to discourage U.S. firms from listing overseas tax havens as their corporate address and from writing off expenses related to offshoring. Absent from the tax plan is a potential gas tax hike and the so-called “wealth tax” advocated by progressive legislators including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Will The Plan Become Law? The Biden proposals come on the heels of a $1.9-trillion legislative package designed to address the economic trauma created by the COVID-19 pandemic. That legislation passed through Congress with no Republican support. Although infrastructure programs are traditionally viewed as a common ground issue for the rival parties, Republican legislators are already balking at both the price tag and some of the projects being presented. Senate Democrats are floating the possibility of having the proposal pass through reconciliation, a budget process that enables certain bills to succeed by a simple majority rather than a 60-vote minimum. The Business Roundtable, a trade association whose members are chief executive officers of major U.S. companies, is the first major private sector entity to come out against the potential changes to the tax code. “Business Roundtable strongly opposes corporate tax increases as a pay-for for infrastructure investment,” said Joshua Bolten, CEO of The Business Roundtable, a trade association whose members are chief executive officers of major U.S. companies. “Policymakers should avoid creating new barriers to job creation and economic growth, particularly during the recovery. “To the extent that infrastructure investment,” Bolten added, “given its unique economic benefits and the need for a rapid recovery from COVID-19, is deficit-funded in the short term, Congress should set a course for steady, reliable funding for infrastructure over the long term.” Related Link: Biden Set To Sign Executive Order To Address Chip Shortages, Supply-Chain Crisis: WSJ Photograph of President Biden by Gage Skidmore/Flickr Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Know About 20th Television Animation, Disney's New Adult-Oriented Cartoon Unit4 Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Biden's Trillion-Dollar Proposal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The Russian prison camp holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has placed an order for 32 new CCTV cameras and other surveillance equipment, a state procurement website showed on Tuesday. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is serving a two-and-half-year sentence at the IK-2 corrective penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow after he was jailed for parole violations he called trumped up. Conditions at the facility have been thrust into the spotlight as Navalny has accused its guards of waking him every hour during the night as a flight risk, and of denying him proper treatment for acute back and leg pain.

    Joe Biden’s three-year-old German Shepherd has been involved in a second “biting incident” in less than a month, causing another White House staff member to seek medical attention. The US president’s rescue dog, Major, "nipped someone while on a walk" on Monday, just weeks after he bit a member of Mr Biden’s security team inside the White House. Major "is still adjusting to his new surroundings," said Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, adding that the individual was seen by the White House Medical Unit "out of an abundance of caution" and returned to work without injury. The dog had been seen on a walk around the South Lawn before the president and first lady traveled to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday evening, and it is understood that the person bitten was a National Park Service employee The German Shepherd only just returned to the White House last week, along with his sibling, 14-year-old Champ, after causing a minor injury to a member of the Secret Service on March 8.

    Justin Fields impressed onlookers during his pro day on Tuesday with a speedy 40-yard dash time.

    Kyle Van Noy gives props to Wizards guard Russell Westbrook for keeping it real with reporters.

    This is exactly the kind of men's Final Four you want to see, as Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston and UCLA have captured the story of the season.

    The exact schedule of dates/times comes out later this offseason

    As Baylor cut down the nets to reach the school’s first men’s NCAA Final Four since 1950, perhaps nobody was more responsible than Davion Mitchell.

    Mike Sullivan spent a decade in the NHL carving out a niche as a defense-minded forward more intent on blocking shots than taking them. Nearly 20 years after his final game on the ice, Sullivan's ethos endures. The quickest way to the Pittsburgh coach's heart (and the playing time that comes along with it) isn't some sort of dazzling end-to-end rush but a timely clear.

    Updating the Detroit Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

    Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to determine the fantasy baseball futures for National League players.