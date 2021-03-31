Jared Goff will earn more than any other player for the new 17th regular season game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The NFL’s expansion to 17 regular season games will be a moneymaker for all players, but none more so than Lions quarterback Jared Goff. He will pocket the highest individual game check for the 17th game of any NFL player.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network notes that Goff is one of many players who had a bonus provision written into their contracts that kicks in thanks to the new CBA. As a result, Goff will get an extra $1.509 million for the extra game, where the Lions will face the Denver Broncos.
The extra money does not count against the 2021 NFL salary cap.
Thanks to the 17th game, #Lions QB Jared Goff will get an extra game check worth $1,508,823 at the end of the 2021 regular season — the largest “bonus” among dozens of NFL players who will cash in on a CBA provision regarding contracts signed prior to Feb. 26, 2020.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021