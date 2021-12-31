Jared Goff doubtful for Sunday

It looks like Tim Boyle will get another chance to quarterback the Lions this weekend.

Jared Goff has not practiced yet this week because of a knee injury and he was out last week while on the COVID-19 reserve list, so it has been a long time since he’s been able to get on the field. As a result, Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that Goff is considered doubtful to play in Seattle this Sunday.

Boyle was 24-of-34 for 187 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in last Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Falcons. He also went 15-of-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions in a Week 11 loss to the Browns.

While Goff will be missing, the Lions expect to have a couple of other offensive starters back for Sunday. Campbell said the team plans to have running back D'Andre Swift in action for the first time since Week 12 and that wide receiver Josh Reynolds is on track to be activated from the COVID reserve list.

