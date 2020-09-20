Jared Goff doesn’t get why people doubt the Rams’ front office

The Rams have been one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL the last few years – really ever since Sean McVay took over as head coach. This offseason was no different with the front office cutting Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews, trading Brandin Cooks, moving on from Nickell Robey-Coleman and letting Cory Littleton and Dante Fowler Jr. leave in free agency.

It was a reality check of sorts for the Rams this spring, almost resetting after making bold moves in previous offseasons. It led to a lot of people doubting the plan set in place by the front office, but Jared Goff wonders why that was the case.

He doesn’t understand why people keep doubting the front office because believes their moves often work out in the long run.

Rams QB Jared Goff on the front office's personnel changes: "Every year they make moves and people question them and doubt them, and every year it turns out to be the right move. I don’t know why people keep questioning them and doubting them." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 20, 2020





By cutting Gurley and trading Cooks, the Rams freed up the cap space necessary to extend Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. They may have had to eat a lot of dead money, but those players are no longer cap obligations beyond 2021.

For the most part, Snead has made some wise decisions when it comes to building the Rams’ roster – with the exception of the contracts he and the team gave to Cooks and Gurley. We’ll see if this offseason’s decisions pay off down the line, but with the Rams being 2-0, it’s hard not to feel encouraged by the current state of the team.