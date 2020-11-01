Jared Goff with disastrous first half as Dolphins tie a scoring record

The last time Rams quarterback Jared Goff faced Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, it was Super Bowl LIII, and Flores was Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator. Flores helped put together a brilliant plan against Goff — show him one coverage pre-snap, and then, as things started to happen, flip to another. Goff completed 19 of 38 passes for 229 yards, no touchdowns, an interception, and four sacks, and the Rams became the second team in history to leave a Super Bowl with just three points, tying the Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

It would appear that Flores still has Goff’s number. At the half of Miami’s game against the Rams, Goff had completed 15 passes in 32 attempts for 136 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a lost fumble the Dolphins turned into a touchdown. In the first half, Miami went up 28-10 with a passing touchdown (the first for Tua Tagovailoa), a rushing touchdown, a fumble return touchdown, and a punt return touchdown. It was the first time the Dolphins scored touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams since November 1, 2009 — and it all happened in the first half.

Goff did a lot to help. Miami gained just 54 net yards and had just five first downs, but when you’re facing an imploding opposing quarterback, things get a lot easier. Flores’ defense did everything you’re supposed to do against a limited quarterback — bring pressure, muddy his reads over the middle, and flush him out of the pocket to where he doesn’t want to be. Miami’s pressure took away play-action and the Rams’ empty-backfield sets.

There was this pick to defensive lineman Christian Wilkins…





…then this fumble forced by underrated edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, returned 78 yards for a touchdown by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (this was one of two fumbles Goff lost in the first half)…





…and then, with 4:44 left in the first half, Goff succumbed to pressure again, and threw up a helium ball to Eric Rowe.

📽 Miami est EN FEU ! 3e turnover du match pour Jared Goff, cette fois c’est une interception d’Eric Rowe ! #FinsUp 📺 @beinsports_FR #nflextra

📱 #NFLGamePass pic.twitter.com/hIsWiom1Py — NFL France (@NFLFrance) November 1, 2020





Goff finished the first half in Dolphins territory throwing the ball out of bounds because he wasn’t getting favorable coverage looks. Methinks it’ll be more of the same in the second half.