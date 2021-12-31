Jared Goff dealing with knee injury, Tim Boyle ready to start in his place in Week 17

There is a decent chance Tim Boyle will be the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions in Week 17 in Seattle. A lingering knee injury to regular starter Jared Goff could force Boyle into the lineup for the third time this season and the second week in a row.

“Yeah, I haven’t been able to be out there yet since the knee injury,” Goff said on Wednesday. “So, it’s something I’m dealing with like I said, day-to-day and hopefully can get it right.”

Goff also missed Thursday’s practice, which is an indication that Boyle could be the Lions’ starting quarterback in Seattle on Sunday. Boyle is prepared for the challenge.

“I’m sorry to be boring, but I feel like I always have to be ready to start,” Boyle said. “There is always – and I learned that last year with this whole thing going down when I was backing up Aaron (Rodgers). I had the real possibility of him popping on a Friday or a Saturday and all of a sudden, with zero reps during practice, ‘Here you go, Tim. Here’s your first start.’ I kind of went through that mentally last year of understanding that it’s so fluid with COVID and with injuries. I know staying ready is the best way to do it. I know, sorry for the boring answer, but whether it’s Jared (Goff) or myself, I think we’ll both be ready.”

Boyle performed quite a bit better in the Week 16 loss to the Falcons than he did in his debut, a loss to the Browns where he threw for just 77 yards. He credits the uptick to seeing the field better and being more patient.

“I felt like I saw the field really well,” Boyle said Wednesday. “I felt like I was making quick, almost at times too quick, decisions. It didn’t hurt me, but there were opportunities if I were a little bit more patient. I could have had a ball to Josh (Reynolds), I think it was the third play of the game, second play of the game. And then, I had another route to (Kalif Raymond) Lif that I could’ve been a little bit more patient. In my opinion, I think the fact that I’m working through it and I’m getting through my reads and my progressions is definitely a step up from when I was doing it in Cleveland. But, I’ll continue to get better at that as well.”

The Seahawks sport the NFL’s worst pass defense in terms of QB Rating allowed, so a patient Boyle should have more opportunities to succeed and perhaps land his first NFL victory as a starter.