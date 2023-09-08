Jared Goff, Dan Campbell react to Lions Week 1 win vs. Chiefs
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Dan Campbell react to Lions Week 1 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
Early in the season opener, Dan Campbell made a big gamble.
The absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce loomed large for the Chiefs, as did their dropped passes. Mahomes is already seizing on the opportunity.
Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on the injury report.
The Lions' hunt for the playoffs begins with a tough matchup against the reigning NFL champs.
Jones has said he's willing to take his holdout into Week 8.
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
Dan Campbell is a popular man among bettors.
Parker led the Lions to two NFL championships in the 1950s.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
