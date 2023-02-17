Jared Goff cracks the top 10 in post-Super Bowl QB rankings

Jared Goff proved to be a Pro Bowl quarterback in 2022, earning his first postseason accolade since the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Rams. Goff had a very strong season, capped by not throwing a single interception in the final nine games.

For his impressive effort in leading the Lions to a winning record–the team’s first since 2017–and a top-five scoring offense, Goff moved up in the annual quarterback rankings and into the top 10.

Marc Sessler of NFL.com does these quarterback rankings every year. Sessler ranks every single QB to start a game, a number that hit 68 in 2022. Goff vaulted from three straight seasons ranking in the 20s into the top 10. The Lions QB is listed as No. 8 for last season.

Goff was a candidate for a sturdy campaign behind a rough-and-tumble line that planned to pound people on the ground. Still, nobody expected him to torch defenses for 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. That included a nine-game pick-free streak to close the year, leaving Lions management to all but anoint the Rams castoff as their guy going forward.

It’s an impressive, worthy rise for Goff after some shaky play the prior few seasons.

