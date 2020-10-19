Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp are 'a little bit out of sync' in Rams' loss

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp drops a potential touchdown pass as the 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley defends during the Rams' 24-16 loss Sunday night. (Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

Rams quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were on the same page through the first quarter of the season.

Kupp led the team in yards receiving with 363 through five games, and the duo had connected for two touchdowns.

But on Sunday night, the pair missed on two potentially game-changing moments in a 24-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Rams trailing 21-9 in the third quarter, they faced a third and four on their 43-yard line. Kupp slipped past defenders on a deep route, but he couldn’t locate the pass Goff threw him, opening his body to the wrong side for an incompletion.

On the Rams’ next possession, thanks to seven hard-fought carries by running back Darrell Henderson, the team drove to the 49ers’ two-yard line. On third down, Kupp ran an out-breaking route toward the sideline in the end zone but could not reel in the potential touchdown pass. The possession ended when Goff threw an interception on fourth down.

Kupp finished with three catches for 11 yards on nine targets.

“They were just a little bit out of sync,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “I do believe those two are guys that will connect on opportunities that we get moving forward.”







Williams burned

Rams cornerback Darious Williams had made plays often in clutch moments this season to close out games.

But he had never done it against a two-time Pro Bowl selection who is one of the NFL’s best pass catchers.

The Rams’ defense forced a fourth and two in the second quarter, with a prime opportunity to get a turnover on downs.

49ers tight end George Kittle lined up to the far right of the formation and ran a skinny post route. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a dart to Kittle, who had inside leverage on Williams. He then scampered into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown.

Kittle finished with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. It was his third game back after a missing two games with a knee injury. Kittle credited his team’s rushing attack — the 49ers ran for 122 yards — for creating openings for him.

“When you put good plays together and all 11 guys are blocking, it just gives your whole offense confidence,” Kittle said. “When you have to make a play in the passing game, you’re ready to go.”







Kiser plays well

Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser’s health seems to be just fine.

At Friday’s walk-through, he danced to old-school music during warmups. On Sunday, he had 13 combined tackles, tying safety John Johnson for the team lead.

Kiser suffered a groin injury Oct. 4 in a home victory over the New York Giants.

He sat out last week’s win at Washington, and his backup, Troy Reeder, recorded 11 combined tackles and three sacks.

Kiser missed all of last season after suffering a chest injury during a preseason game.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.