Jared Goff comments on being shut down by Patriots defense, again

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff must have felt like he was back at Super Bowl LIII playing under center for the Los Angeles Rams, after running into a brick wall against the New England Patriots defense on Sunday.

The Lions came into the game with the league’s No. 1-ranked scoring offense, and Goff was playing some of his best football to date. And the team couldn’t even muster a single point on the scoreboard.

It was complete domination by the same Patriots team that broke Goff’s heart and took a Lombardi Trophy out of his hands when he was in a Rams uniform.

“They played what they usually play. And I think what they do so well is – they’re just so sound,” said Goff, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “They’re so sound and they have a really good idea of how you’re trying to attack them offensively. And their players are really smart.”

Goff went 19-of-35 in the game for 229 yards and one interception. He also coughed up a strip sack fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Patriots safety Kyle Dugger.

If anything, that performance was a reminder of how good the defense can be when its locked in this season.

The Patriots hope there’s more where Sunday’s performance came from with the team improving to 2-3 and turning the page to a road matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

