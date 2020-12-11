For much of the season, the Rams have employed a rotation at running back. That seems to be over with the emergence of Cam Akers.

The second-round pick rushed for 171 yards in Thursday’s 24-3 victory over the Patriots — the most rushing yards of any rookie this season. Per NFL research, Akers also had the fourth-best rushing performance of a Rams rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Quarterback Jared Goff said after the game that Akers has been showing sparks of his talent all year.

“[On Thursday], it was on full display for everyone to see what he can do,” Goff said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s a special talent, special player, a humble kid. Does a great job, works hard and deserves all this.”

If the Rams can continue to lean on Akers and play stifling defense, they’ll have a real shot at making a deep playoff run.

Jared Goff: Cam Akers is a special talent, special player originally appeared on Pro Football Talk