The Lions didn’t have quarterback Jared Goff with them for Sunday’s loss in Atlanta, but he is back with the team on Monday.

Goff has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Goff tested positive a week ago, so his return comes as a result of either a negative test or a result that shows his viral load has dropped below infectious levels.

Tim Boyle got the start against the Falcons and went 24-of-34 for 187 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 20-16 loss that dropped Detroit to 2-12-1 on the season.

While Goff will be back for the Week 17 trip to Seattle, he may not have wide receiver Josh Reynolds available as a target. Reynolds went on the COVID reserve list on Monday.

Jared Goff back with Lions, Josh Reynolds goes on COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk