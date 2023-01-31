Jared Goff added to the Pro Bowl games roster

The Detroit Lions have themselves a Pro Bowl quarterback. Jared Goff was added to the NFC Pro Bowl games roster on Tuesday.

Goff is taking the place of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who cannot participate because Philadelphia is in the Super Bowl.

It’s the third career Pro Bowl nod for Goff and the first since 2018, when he was with the Rams. Goff is the fourth Lions offensive player to make the Pro Bowl this year, joining Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire