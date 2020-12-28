Rams quarterback Jared Goff has not been playing well lately, and in today’s loss to the Seahawks, it got particularly ugly.

Goff said after the game that the interception he threw to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was one of the worst passes he’s ever thrown.

“I made one of what I think is one of the worst plays I’ve had in my career when I threw that interception to Diggs,” Goff said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “Dumb. Just really dumb. I’m a lot smarter than that. I’m the quarterback of this team and I’m trying to score points, and it’s led to some dumb decisions.”

For his part, Diggs said Goff made a mistake that high school quarterbacks know not to make.

“My coaches always told me in high school when I was a quarterback never throw it back across your body. That’s what I was taught. That’s what I live by. I was able to capitalize on a play,” Diggs said, via Curtis Crabtree.

The Rams have lost two in a row and three of their last five and are now in danger of missing the playoffs. They need Goff to be a lot better.

Jared Goff accepts blame for “one of the worst plays I’ve had in my career” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk