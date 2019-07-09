Jared Dudley can see Kyrie Irving, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson 'going at it' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Brooklyn Nets undoubtedly are a more talented team after landing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But as Boston Celtics fans will tell you, more talent doesn't necessarily mean more success.

So, how will the enigmatic Irving mesh with the Nets after a rocky final season in Boston reportedly marked by open disagreements with players and coaches, Brad Stevens included?

Veteran forward Jared Dudley, who spent the 2018-19 season in Brooklyn before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, believes Irving could have a few clashes with Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson early on.

"I can see them going at it," Dudley told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. "[Atkinson] holds everyone accountable.

"But he's a players' coach. He'll go at you, but he'll bring you into a meeting, watch film with you, and ask you what he can do to make you better."

As Mannix observes, Atkinson shares a similar coaching philosophy to Stevens but is "more combative" than his Celtics counterpart.

Irving signed with Brooklyn on his own volition, though -- Mannix reports the Nets "immediately emerged as Irving's preferred home" once the season ended -- so perhaps he'll be more open to Atkinson's "tough love" approach than he was to Stevens' coaching style in Boston.

If not? Celtics fans will be the first to say, "I told you so."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.