Jared Dudley can't believe Kyrie Irving got an All-Defensive team vote originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

This may surprise you, but an NBA player has an issue with the latest All-Defensive team voting results.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Those results included Celtics guard Marcus Smart landing on the first team and three of his Boston teammates -- Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving -- receiving at least one vote for second team.

Yes, Irving garnered a second-team vote. And Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley is baffled.

Who gave Kyrie that vote??????? https://t.co/RRDNOoDDHn — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 22, 2019

Irving will never be accused of being an elite defender, so his inclusion is a bit odd. But as Bleacher Report's Howard Beck pointed out, Dudley was in Irving's shoes earlier this season when he "earned" an All-Star vote despite averaging just 4.9 points per game in a reserve role for Brooklyn.

No offense, Jared, but have you seen the player votes for All-Star? 😁 — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) May 22, 2019

The All-Defensive team voting process is slightly different, as sportswriters and broadcasters make the call as opposed to players and coaches.

But Beck's point still stands: Not all of these votes should be taken at face value.

Story continues

I don't necessarily have a problem with coaches voting. It's just clear from the All-Star voting that a lot of players aren't taking it seriously. I assume you're kidding about the refs. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) May 22, 2019

Dudley seems to be the only NBA player getting this worked up about the 2019 All-Defensive team results.

Go look at the film and check the numbers! no one gave me 30.. watch your mouth! Players have in the past! But not the one you talking bout! https://t.co/b2i1uUcabJ — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 22, 2019

Considering he reportedly has interest in joining the Celtics in free agency this summer, he may have to talk this out with Irving if the two become teammates.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.