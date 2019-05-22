Jared Dudley can't believe Kyrie Irving got an All-Defensive team vote

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

This may surprise you, but an NBA player has an issue with the latest All-Defensive team voting results.

Those results included Celtics guard Marcus Smart landing on the first team and three of his Boston teammates -- Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving -- receiving at least one vote for second team.

Yes, Irving garnered a second-team vote. And Brooklyn Nets forward Jared Dudley is baffled.

Irving will never be accused of being an elite defender, so his inclusion is a bit odd. But as Bleacher Report's Howard Beck pointed out, Dudley was in Irving's shoes earlier this season when he "earned" an All-Star vote despite averaging just 4.9 points per game in a reserve role for Brooklyn.

The All-Defensive team voting process is slightly different, as sportswriters and broadcasters make the call as opposed to players and coaches.

But Beck's point still stands: Not all of these votes should be taken at face value.

Dudley seems to be the only NBA player getting this worked up about the 2019 All-Defensive team results.

Considering he reportedly has interest in joining the Celtics in free agency this summer, he may have to talk this out with Irving if the two become teammates.

