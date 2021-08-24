Jared Dudley apparently retiring

Jared Dudley is SO outspoken.

He takes fans behind the scenes. He talks very, very, very, very candidly about opponents, including former teammates. He makes predictions about where stars will sign. He explains union issues.

Dudley drew an audience by playing 14 years in the NBA – mostly in two stints with the Suns but also for Charlotte, the Clippers, Bucks, Wizards, Nets and Lakers.

Now, it appears the playing chapter of his career is closing.

Marc Stein:

The Mavericks are in advanced discussions to hire 14-year NBA veteran Jared Dudley as an assistant coach, league sources say.



Dudley spent the last two seasons as a key locker-room voice with the Lakers and won a championship in 2020.



Dudley peaked averaging double-digit points per game three straight years for Phoenix in the early 2010s. He was ahead of the curve as a stretch four. Though not quick, the 6-foot-6 Dudley had the basketball intelligence and toughness to defend effectively. His 3-point shooting was a weapon as a power forward.

In addition to his solid play, Dudley lasted so long in the league due to his professionalism. He became a respected veteran voice in the locker room and won a title with the Lakers last year.

Now 36, he had become even more of a 3-point specialist as athleticism declined. Los Angeles has apparently moved on, and Dudley clearly hasn’t found a team to sign with in free agency.

The Lakers just hired Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as head coach, giving Dudley a connection to Dallas.

