Jared Dickey hits first professional home run

West Michigan defeated Quad Cities, 10-6, on Tuesday at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Former Vol Jared Dickey started in right field for Quad Cities and went 2-for-4. Dickey hit his first professional career home run and recorded two RBIs, one run and five total bases.

Quad Cities competes in the Midwest League and is a High-A affiliate of the Royals.

Dickey played at Tennessee from 2021-23. He redshirted with the Vols in 2021.

Dickey appeared in 103 games, including 86 starts, at Tennessee. The former Vol recorded a .343 batting average, 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, 84 runs, 40 walks and 10 stolen bases.

He was selected by Kansas City in the 11th round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft (No. 319 overall).

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire