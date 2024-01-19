Jared Curtis, No. 1 QB for 2026, waiting to hear from Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer

Five-star Nashville Christian quarterback Jared Curtis listed Alabama football among his top 10 finalists last September. That was before legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired.

When asked if Alabama was still a contender after Saban’s retirement, Curtis said Friday that he hasn’t heard from or been re-offered by Alabama yet. New Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer was hired just seven days ago and is still assembling a staff.

Curtis figures to be a priority target when the dust settles.

Curtis, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound five-star quarterback from Nashville Christian, recently became the No. 1 quarterback in the country for the class of 2026 according to the 247Sports Composite. He moved up a spot when former No. 1 Julian Lewis, a USC quarterback commitment, reclassified to the class of 2025.

Curtis is also the No. 1 recruit in the country for 2026 for 247Sports, but ranked 19th overall in the Composite rankings, which combine all rankings from other recruiting services.

Lewis is now the No. 2 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite for 2025, behind LSU commit Bryce Underwood and in front of No. 3 recruit George MacIntyre of Brentwood Academy, who plans to announce his college choice Monday.

Curtis emerged a top-tier dual-threat quarterback recruit his freshman season at Nashville Christian, when he led the Eagles to a Division II-A state runner-up finish. He completed nearly 60% of his passes last season for 2,285 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also ran for 481 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a sophomore, he completed 180 of 321 passes (56%) for 2,522 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions this past season for the Eagles. He also rushed for 543 yards and 13 TDs.

Curtis said he hasn't set a target date for his commitment. He's visited between 10-15 schools. He was set to visit Ohio State this weekend but had to reschedule due to this week’s winter storm. He said he’s planning a visit to Oregon on Feb. 3.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer finishing staff, hasn't spoken with Jared Curtis

For now, recruiting has taken a backseat to new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer hiring a coaching staff. That's not to mention monitoring Alabama's NCAA transfer portal changes.

But thus far DeBoer and his staff have not yet spoken to Curtis.

DeBoer's offensive coordinator is Ryan Grubb, who came to Alabama from Washington and held the same role for DeBoer with the Huskies. Grubb was also the quarterbacks coach there.

Washington reached the national championship game under DeBoer this past year, losing to Michigan. DeBoer had Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. the last two years at quarterback at Washington.

Additionally, Alabama's 30-day NCAA transfer portal window opened following Saban's departure. A handful of current and former five-star prospects have reportedly left the program, including star freshman safety Caleb Downs.

What Nick Saban told Jared Curtis on Alabama football visit

Curtis was playing cornhole with his mom and a friend during a campus visit at Alabama last year when a legend approached.

It was Saban.

“He started playing cornhole with us and telling us about his family, how he grew up in the country and how they were similar to our family. It was a cool thing to see,” Curtis told The Tennessean.

Saban grew up in rural West Virginia, where he played small-class high school football and pumped gas for work. Curtis’ family lives on 12 acres in Charlotte, Tennessee, where they ride horses and four-wheelers.

Curtis was just as surprised as anyone by Saban’s retirement last week. Saban, 72, won an NCAA-best seven national championships, six at Alabama, in his 28-year college head coaching career. He finished with a 292-71-1 record.

“Oh, that was wild to me. I did not see that coming,” Curtis said. “I thought he for sure had a couple more years in him.

“He was always laid back, a really good spokesperson for Alabama. He knows how to (develop) you. He’s good at what he does. It was sad to see him go, but it’s his life.”

