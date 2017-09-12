Jared Crick, Zach Kerr inactive for Broncos

The Broncos enter tonight’s game thin on the defensive line, with Jared Crick (back) and Zach Kerr (knee) both on their inactive list. Adam Gotsis will make his first career start.

Denver promoted Tyrique Jarrett from the practice squad, with Jarrett and Shelby Harris the only reserves against the Chargers.

Running back Devontae Booker (wrist), quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder), cornerback Lorenzo Doss, guard Billy Turner and receiver Jordan Taylor also are inactive for the Broncos.

The Chargers’ inactives are: receiver Mike Williams (back), receiver Dontrelle Inman (groin), defensive end Jerry Attaochu (hamstring), tight end Sean McGrath (knee), safety Dexter McCoil, quarterback Cardale Jones and offensive lineman Sam Tevi.