Jared Cowen among players released from tryouts today

James O'Brien
So, is Jared Cowen going to torch the Colorado Avalanche this time around?

During his PTO with the Avs, Cowen criticized the “joke” of a buyout experience he had with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now that’s over, as Cowen headlined Wednesday’s list of players released from their tryouts.

The Avalanche made the news official this evening:


Cowen isn’t the only one looking for another shot. R.J. Umberger was released from his tryout from the Dallas Stars as well, although Ken Hitchcock still believes the veteran winger might have some gas left in the tank.


The Los Angeles Kings released Andrei Loktionov from his PTO as well.


Finally, the Calgary Flames released Joseph Cramarossa from his PTO, too.


When combined with all of the fairly notable players who were placed on waivers, teams have plenty of options if they want to add some depth.

(Now, are they good options? That likely comes down to which GMs you ask.)