Jared Cowen among players released from tryouts today

So, is Jared Cowen going to torch the Colorado Avalanche this time around?

During his PTO with the Avs, Cowen criticized the “joke” of a buyout experience he had with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now that’s over, as Cowen headlined Wednesday’s list of players released from their tryouts.

The Avalanche made the news official this evening:

We have released Jared Cowen from his Professional Tryout. https://t.co/Z3cXzSeoHD — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 27, 2017





Cowen isn’t the only one looking for another shot. R.J. Umberger was released from his tryout from the Dallas Stars as well, although Ken Hitchcock still believes the veteran winger might have some gas left in the tank.

Brian Flynn and Brent Regner have cleared waivers and R.J. Umberger has been released from his PTO with the Stars. https://t.co/b0UYB2YThv — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) September 27, 2017





The Los Angeles Kings released Andrei Loktionov from his PTO as well.

Kings cut camp by 26 players to get down to 33. Loktionov released from PTO; Gravel among those assigned to Ontario; Clague, JAD to juniors. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) September 27, 2017





Finally, the Calgary Flames released Joseph Cramarossa from his PTO, too.

Cramarossa has been released from his PTO, according to Gulutzan. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) September 27, 2017





When combined with all of the fairly notable players who were placed on waivers, teams have plenty of options if they want to add some depth.

(Now, are they good options? That likely comes down to which GMs you ask.)



