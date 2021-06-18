Jared Cook: “We probably got better talent here than we had in New Orleans”

Tight end Jared Cook has been around for a while.

A third-round pick back in 2009, he recently signed with the Chargers — his sixth team for his 13th pro season.

He spent the last two years playing with New Orleans, long one of the league’s top offenses led by head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees. But as good as those units were, Cook sees even more potential in Los Angeles with quarterback Justin Herbert and receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

“When you have a high-powered offense and guys with the talent to make your offense high-powered, I think there are a lot of questions in the air about how well we will be,” Cook said this week, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “That’s always going to be a question, but seeing the talent that we have at receiver, it’s just as good. We probably got better talent here than we had in New Orleans.

“Just seeing those guys — Mike and Keenan — lining up all across the field in different formations, splitting us out in different packages, I definitely think that this offense has what it takes to become a high-powered, prolific offense in the NFL.”

Cook went on to say that teams usually need to score about 26 points per game to make it to the upper echelon of offenses.

“I think that we do have the ability to come out and put up what you want to be able to go out there and win games and compete in the league, because a lot of times when you’re not putting up close to that 24, 26 points, a lot of the time, you’re not going to be able to hang in there in those tight games in the fourth quarter,” Cook said. “So, I definitely think that we have what it takes to be that type of offense.”

Those are lofty goals and comparisons. But the Chargers are running a system similar to that of the Saints, as New Orleans’ former QBs coach Joe Lombardi is now Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator. If Herbert can continue progressing after winning offensive rookie of the year, the Chargers could be in good shape.

Jared Cook: “We probably got better talent here than we had in New Orleans” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk