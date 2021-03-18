Jared Cook heading to Chargers on one-year deal

Breaking News:

After losing Hunter Henry, the Chargers have found a new tight end.

According to multiple reports, Jared Cook is heading to Los Angeles on a one-year deal worth $6 million. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal includes $4.5 million guaranteed.

After a pair of seasons in New Orleans, Cook should be plenty familiar with the playbook in Southern California. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was formerly the QBs coach for the Saints.

Cook is entering his 13th pro season and turns 34 in April. He began his career as a Titans third-round pick in 2009 and spent four years with the club. His first head coach, Jeff Fisher, then brought him to St. Louis to play for the Rams from 2013-2015. And following a year in Green Bay, Cook spent two years with the Raiders.

In 2020, Cook caught 37 passes for 504 yards with seven touchdowns. He’s made 505 receptions for 6,673 yards with 41 TDs in his career.

Henry played his first five years for the Chargers before agreeing to sign a three-year deal with the Patriots earlier this week.

