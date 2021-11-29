Jared Cook answers Justin Herbert’s prayer for Chargers

It wasn’t a Hail Mary but it night as well be considered one.

Justin Herbert had been having a rough time against the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers were down 21 on Sunday.

Herbert was running out of time and space when he heaved the ball to the back of the end zone in the fourth quarter.

There was a gaggle of players back there. Somehow, tight end Jared Cook soared above all and came down with the pass for the touchdown.

Hard to believe he was able to come down with both feet in the field of play but he did.

The play was good for 16 yards. It looked and felt like many more.