Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko: LIVE updates, official results, full coverage

Heavyweight contender Jared Anderson is scheduled to face Andriy Rudenko tonight (Saturday) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma (ESPN, ESPN+).

Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over veteran Charles Martin in July, the first time an opponent took him the distance.

Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) is a journeyman from Ukraine.

The featured bouts on the card begin at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. The main event will take place later in the show.

Boxing Junkie will post the result of the main event and other featured bouts immediately after they end. Simply return to this post and refresh when the time comes.

Full coverage – a fight story, photo gallery and analysis – will follow on separate posts the night of the fight and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

