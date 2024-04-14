Jared Anderson defeats Ryad Merhy to retain WBO International and WBC USA Heavyweight title

Jared Anderson has experienced several magical moments during his fighting career, but Saturday night proved to be a breath of fresh air for the WBO International and WBC USA Heavyweight champion.

Anderson, who has spent the last six months answering questions about his legal troubles, put some of his demons to rest — at least for the night — after being declared the winner by a 10-round unanimous decision against Belgium's Ryad Merhy at the American Bank Center.

Anderson retained his title with a score of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91 to improve to 17-0 for his professional career.

Anderson won nine of the 10 rounds with judge David Sutherland awarding Merhy his only victory.

Jared Anderson, red corner, and Ryad Merhy, blue corner, fight in a Top Rank bout for the WBO International and WBC USA Heavyweight Titles live on ESPN at the American Bank Center on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Anderson won in 10 rounds by unanimous decision.

“I stay sharped for 10 rounds. That’s the biggest takeaway," Anderson said. "I got to make some changes. I made some mistakes. I got hit with a few punches. I shouldn’t have gotten hit at all because he didn’t even come here to fight.”

Both fighters hardly found a rhythm with Anderson throwing most of the punches with his long jab. The Toledo, Ohio native landed 128 punches to outwork the 31-year-old Merhy, who connected on 34.

Merhy, who was a foot shorter than Anderson, spent most of the fight avoiding Anderson.

Anderson admitted it was an ugly night of boxing and even apologized to the thousands of fans in attendance.

"Another day, another night in the office," Anderson said. "I wanted to give the fans a better show, but what can you do when they show up to fight like him. It’s just another day in the office. We’re going to continue working.”

With Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk scheduled to fight next month, Anderson hopes his win will put him in the conversation for a bigger opportunity.

“I want all of them," Anderson said. "If I’m ranked with you and your name is near mine, then we can get it cracking. We’re coming to knock everybody off. We’re coming for the titles."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Jared Anderson retains title with win against Ryad Merhy