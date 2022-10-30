Jared Allen with spectacular entrance to Ring of Honor ceremony

The Minnesota Vikings honored Jared Allen on Sunday at halftime of their game with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings’ great defensive lineman knows how to make an entrance.

Check it out as he rides onto the field for his ceremony via horseback.

Allen played 6 seasons with Minnesota and had 85.5 sacks in purple.

The #Vikings will now try to break an apparent six-game losing streak in games in which there was a horse on the field. Since late 1999, they're 0-6 at Denver and Kansas City. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 30, 2022

