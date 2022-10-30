Jared Allen with spectacular entrance to Ring of Honor ceremony

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings honored Jared Allen on Sunday at halftime of their game with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings’ great defensive lineman knows how to make an entrance.

Check it out as he rides onto the field for his ceremony via horseback.

Allen played 6 seasons with Minnesota and had 85.5 sacks in purple.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories