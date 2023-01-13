Jared Allen joins 'NFL Now' to discuss being Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Former defensive end Jared Allen joins "NFL Now" to discuss being chosen as a "Pro Football Hall of Fame" finalist.
Broderick Jones is off to the NFL.
For the third year in a row, the Panthers will not go represented on an AP All-Pro team.
NFL head coach trades are few and far between, and they rarely bring back a great haul. Saints fans might need to temper expectations with Sean Payton on the move:
Vikings starting center Garrett Bradbury will return to action Sunday. He has no designation after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Bradbury was limited in Wednesday’s work, his first practice since Dec. 15. Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back from his lower back injury when he was involved in [more]
So far, so good as Lane Johnson ramps up to playing for the first time since suffering a torn groin muscle. By Reuben Frank
The NFL playoffs are almost underway and that means the NFL season is wrapping up. Its time to start thinking about the offseason and heres what we know about the Bears cap space.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Wild Card Playoff matchup between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Brandon Staley is facing backlash after Mike Williams was ruled out.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
Hear Tom Brady's response to reports and rumors linking him to other teams this coming offseason
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has seen the report about Jack Jones talking back to Bill Belichick, and believes it's a sign of a larger attitude shift in the younger generation of NFL players.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
The Bears shouldn't necessarily trade Justin Fields. But here's what a trade could look like and who the potential suitors would be.
Should the Jets try to pull off a trade for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr? Here are the pros and cons...