Jared Allen doesn’t think about getting to the Hall of Fame

Former NFL defensive end Jared Allen ranks 11th on the all-time NFL sack list. It’s enough to get him consideration for Canton, eventually.

During a recent visit to PFT Live, Allen said he doesn’t think about that, although he admitted that he thinks about the sacks he nearly missed. Enough, he believes, to have finished in the top five.

He also spoke at length regarding how he’d like to be remembered as a player, sharing along the way the note he received from a Hall of Famer who played the same position.

Allen’s appearance on PFT Live occurred in conjunction with a promotion from Courtyard that gave one specific father in Minnesota a great surprise for Father’s Day.