Jaquiski Tartt trolls Skip Bayless, noted Cowboys fan, after 49ers' win

Tartt trolls Skip Bayless, noted Cowboys fan, after 49ers' win

One of Skip Bayless' takes aged very poorly Sunday night.

Probably not the first time that's happened.

The "Undisputed" host is a notorious Dallas Cowboys fan and when his team lost 23-17 to the 49ers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, one of his previous takes from this week was brought to light by safety Jaquiski Tartt on Twitter after the game.

"My team is just better than the 49ers," Bayless said to co-host Shannon Sharpe in the clip. "You rattle off the stats, but they're glaring, they're staring you right back in the face. Number one in points scored, number one in yards, number one on defense in third downs allowed, number one in takeaways, number one in turnover differential, the most telling stat in all of football.

"It is screaming at you that the most nuclear firepower on both sides of the ball belongs to my Dallas Cowboys right here and right now. Obviously, they have to live up and play to that, but they will."

Update: They did not win.

Bayless took to Twitter to (very loudly) express his frustrations with the result.

IS IT THE COWBOYS' FAULT THAT THE UMPIRE WASN'T CAPABLE OF KEEPING UP WITH THE PLAY? HE SHOULD'VE BEEN FOLLOWING DAK ON A DEAD SPRINT. IF HE HAD, HE WOULD'VE HAD TIME TO SET THE BALL BEFORE DAK'S SPIKE. INSTEAD, WE GOT SCREWED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys are better than the 49ers. They just weren't ready to play better. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Me, after the bleeping umpire was late to spot the ball and cost us a 24-yard shot at a miracle steal of a win. We got robbed â€¦ of a last-second shot we deserved. NOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/E3GaMlSePK — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Tartt and the 49ers were likely sitting on that clip for days. It's never wise to give the opposing team bulletin board material that they can use to motivate themselves. Bayless might have done exactly that.

With his beloved Cowboys out of the playoffs, Bayless might enjoy watching the 49ers face off against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.