Jaquiski Tartt set for full participation at 49ers practice

The 49ers may be getting a few defensive players back in the lineup against the Vikings this weekend and it looks like safety Jaquiski Tartt is going to be one of them.

Tartt missed the final four games of the regular season with injured ribs, but there’s been optimism about his chances of playing in the divisional round and head coach Kyle Shanahan added to it on Tuesday. Shanahan said Tartt will be a full participant in practice this week.

Tartt had 48 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble in 12 starts for the 49ers.

Shanahan said edge rusher Dee Ford, guard Mike Person, defensive lineman Kentavius Street and linebacker Kwon Alexander will be limited participants. He also confirmed that there’s a good chance Alexander is activated from injured reserve before Saturday’s game after recovering from a midseason torn pectoral muscle.