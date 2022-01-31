Jaquiski Tartt says dropped interception in 49ers' loss deserves criticism

Tartt says he deserves criticism for dropped INT in 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jaquiski Tartt had a game-changing interception on the tips of his fingers in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Then in the blink of an eye, the ball hit the ground at SoFi Stadium and that might have sealed the 49ers' fate in their crushing 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

With the 49ers clinging to a 17-14 lead with under 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford aired the ball out down the middle of the field intending to hit Van Jefferson. But the pass was way off and Tartt circled under it, staring at a surefire interception. Instead, he bobbled it and dropped it.

The Rams went down and kicked the game-tying field.

Shortly after the game ended, Tartt sent out a tweet accepting all criticism for the missed interception.

No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won't define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better... #Believdat — Jaquiski â€˜Quaskiâ€™ Tartt (@quaski) January 31, 2022

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he hadn't spoken to Tartt, but heaped praise on the 29-year-old.

"I haven't gotten a chance to talk to him, but Tartt has done a lot of good things," Shanahan said. "I thought he was one of the best players on the field last week vs. Green Bay. I love him being on our team since I've been here. I know he's disappointed in the drop that he had, but there's a lot of other plays in the game and I'm very happy Tartt was on our team this year."

Shanahan talks through Jaquiski Tartt's dropped interception pic.twitter.com/b4BARrbrOV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 31, 2022

Tartt's drop certainly didn't cost the 49ers the game. The Rams still were pinned at their own 15-yard line after that play. But if he comes down with that interception, San Francisco would have taken time off the clock and possibly extended their lead.

Instead, the Rams took advantage and sent the 49ers into the offseason.