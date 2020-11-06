Jaquiski Tartt ruled out with foot injury

The 49ers early in the third quarter ruled out strong safety Jaquiski Tartt with a foot injury.

He was hurt late in the second quarter while making a tackle. Tartt limped to the bench where he was attended to by trainers before exiting.

San Francisco listed the safety as ‘questionable’ on their status report before the game because of a groin injury that forced him to miss two games. Initially he was ‘questionable’ to return Thursday night, but less than five minutes into the third quarter he was downgraded to ‘out.’

Marcell Harris is in the game for him.