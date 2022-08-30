Jaquiski Tartt, Richard Rodgers released as Eagles drop to 53 players

The Eagles picked up a veteran safety on Tuesday when they traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and they said farewell to a pair of them.

The team released the full list of roster moves they made to cut their roster to 53 players and it includes the releases of Anthony Harris and Jaquiski Tartt. Harris was in his second year with the team and Tartt signed a one-year deal with the team after spending seven seasons with the 49ers.

Tight end Richard Rodgers was also released on Tuesday. He has moved on and off the active roster multiple times in recent years.

Wide receiver Greg Ward was placed on injured reserve, which leaves him ineligible to be activated at any point in the regular season. The Eagles also released wide receiver Deon Cain, tackle Le'Raven Clark and center Cameron Tom.

The Eagles also waived wide receiver Devon Allen, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, cornerback Josh Blackwell, running back Kennedy Brooks, safety Andre Chachere, wide receiver Britain Covey, linebacker Christian Elliss, cornerback Mario Goodrich, cornerback Tay Gowan, wide receiver John Hightower, running back Jason Huntley, defensive end Matt Leo, cornerback Mac McCain, quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive tackle Kobe Smith, linebacker JaCoby Stevens, quarterback Carson Strong, tight end Noah Togiai, cornerback Kary Vincent, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, and defensive tackle Renell Wren.

