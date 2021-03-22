Jaquiski Tartt returning to 49ers on one-year deal

The 49ers have move to keep another of their free agents.

After re-signing left tackle Trent Williams last week, San Francisco is retaining safety Jaquiski Tartt on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Peter Schrager.

Tartt has spent his entire career with the 49ers, as the club selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. He’s battled through injuries over the last few seasons, with turf toe limiting him to just seven games in 2020. He recorded an interception and four passes defensed last season.

Overall, Tartt has appeared in 66 games with 50 starts. He’s recorded four interceptions, 4.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, isn 17 passes defensed.

